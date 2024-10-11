5 train routes with most BEAUTIFUL view in India

Lifestyle
From the Himalayas to the Thar Desert, these Indian train routes offer an incredible experience. From the Darjeeling toy train to the Nilgiri hills, these 5 routes are special.
This train route, also known as the 'Toy Train', is a World Heritage Site and showcases the beauty of the Himalayas. Tea gardens, mountain peaks, and winding paths make it special.
This route passes through the lush green hills, rivers, and beaches of the Western Ghats. The journey becomes more beautiful during monsoon with waterfalls and greenery all around.
Jaisalmer to Jodhpur train route is a major route located amidst the Thar Desert, with a length of about 300 kilometers. In this. Dunes, dry plains, and desert terrain are seen.
This route is also declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This train offers a thrilling journey through Himalayan views, 102 tunnels, 864 bridges, and spectacular scenery.
This is also a toy train that passes through the Nilgiri hills. Deep valleys, tea gardens, and beautiful green forests are visible along the way, making it a wonderful experience.