Bhumi Pednekar-inspired 5 co-ord sets that are perfect for you

Bhumi Pednekar wore a red hot co-ord set for the promotion of Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Her hot look is stunning. Although it's revealing, you can try similar co-ord sets.
Beyond bold, a Bandhani co-ord set will look good on every woman. It gives a gorgeous vibe without being revealing. You can choose it for a party look. Buy it online for under 1k.
Tissue co-ord sets are a new fashion statement. If you want to look like a gorgeous diva with a sober look, you can choose this. Many varieties are available in the market.
Satin co-ord sets give a decent vibe. If you want to flaunt your figure beyond short dresses, definitely buy this. It's available in many patterns and designs besides collar necks.
Formal co-ord sets will add life to your office look. Styling them will make you look like an office queen. Visit e-commerce sites to buy them.
