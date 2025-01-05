Rupali Ganguly’s 7 stunning lehenga styles to elevate your style

Lifestyle
The actress looks gorgeous in this brown lehenga design. She also carried half-sleeved blouse and a net dupatta.
To make the lehenga look beautiful, Rupali wore a thread work heavy lehenga. She has worn earrings and bracelets with it. Her look is classy.
The actress looks amazing in this colorful shaded zig-zag star work lehenga design. She also carried a contrasting dupatta. You can take inspiration from this look for a wedding.
If you want to get a stylish look in a simple and plain lehenga, then take inspiration from Rupali. Her plain lehenga with velvet dupatta looks very sober.
This white and red Banarasi lehenga pattern with contrasting dupatta, lehenga and choli is amazing. Any woman can get stunning look by wearing such a piece on traditional occasion.
Rupali Ganguly is wearing a multi-color printed lehenga design with a plain shirt and jacket. Which is making her graceful. You can take inspiration from this look of the actress.
Rupali has carried a red choli and blue dupatta in contrast with the blue lehenga. The embroidered contrast lehenga design looks stunning with a bun hairstyle and choker necklace.
