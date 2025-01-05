Lifestyle

Rupali Ganguly’s 7 stunning lehenga styles to elevate your style

1. Brown work lehenga

The actress looks gorgeous in this brown lehenga design. She also carried half-sleeved blouse and a net dupatta.

2. Thread Work Heavy Lehenga Design

To make the lehenga look beautiful, Rupali wore a thread work heavy lehenga. She has worn earrings and bracelets with it. Her look is classy.

3. Zig-Zag Star Work Lehenga Design

The actress looks amazing in this colorful shaded zig-zag star work lehenga design. She also carried a contrasting dupatta. You can take inspiration from this look for a wedding.

4. Plain Lehenga with Velvet Dupatta

If you want to get a stylish look in a simple and plain lehenga, then take inspiration from Rupali. Her plain lehenga with velvet dupatta looks very sober. 

5. White and Red Banarasi Lehenga

This white and red Banarasi lehenga pattern with contrasting dupatta, lehenga and choli is amazing. Any woman can get stunning look by wearing such a piece on traditional occasion.

6. Multi Color Printed Lehenga Design

Rupali Ganguly is wearing a multi-color printed lehenga design with a plain shirt and jacket. Which is making her graceful. You can take inspiration from this look of the actress.

7. Embroidered Contrast Lehenga Design

Rupali has carried a red choli and blue dupatta in contrast with the blue lehenga. The embroidered contrast lehenga design looks stunning with a bun hairstyle and choker necklace.

