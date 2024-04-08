Solar Eclipse on April 8: Timings and how to watch it safely?

Lifestyle
A solar eclipse is an astronomical phenomenon in which the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, blocking the Sun's light completely or partially.
The total solar eclipse in 2024 will take place on April 8. The total darkening of the sky, commonly known as totality, will be visible throughout a 185-kilometer area.
It will be shown in up to 18 different states in the United States. However, skywatchers in India would be unable to see it.
According to Indian Standard Time (IST), the total solar eclipse will begin at 9:12 p.m. on April 8, totality at 10:08 p.m., and terminate at 2:22 a.m. on April 9, 2024.
The Pacific coast of Mexico will witness totality first, about 11:07 am PDT, and the occurrence will leave Maine around 1:30 pm PDT.
The Sun's surface is so bright that staring at any part, no matter how small, causes enough light to harm individual retinal cells.
Skygazers around the world have been encouraged to wear protective eyewear, such as licensed eclipse glasses, during the partial phases.
Failure to do so can burn your retinas, resulting in lasting damage or even blindness.