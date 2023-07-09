Lifestyle
Every 20 minutes, look away from your screen and focus on an object 20 feet away for 20 seconds.
Allocate specific time slots for screen activities and take regular breaks to rest your eyes. Consider using apps or features that track and limit your screen time.
Adjust the screen's brightness, contrast, and text size. Ensure that the screen isn't too bright or dim, as extreme lighting conditions can strain your eyes.
Blinking keeps your eyes moisturized and prevents dryness and irritation. Make a conscious effort to blink more frequently while using screens, as we blink less during work.
Washing your eyes with cold water relaxes the temperature of your eyes and you will feel refreshed and energetic.
Schedule regular eye examinations to monitor your eye health. An eye care professional can detect any vision changes or issues caused by excessive screen use.
Engage in regular eye exercises to relax and strengthen your eye muscles. Simple exercises like eye rolls, palming (covering your eyes with your palms) can help reduce eye strain.