Lifestyle

5 DIY methods for lip brightening you must try

Image credits: Freepik

Rose Petal Paste

Soak a few rose petals in milk for a couple of hours until they become soft. Create a paste and apply it to your lips. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes, then rinse off with water.

Image credits: Freepik

Pomegranate Seeds

Crush a handful of pomegranate seeds to extract their juice. Mix the juice with a small amount of milk cream or rosewater to create a paste. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Image credits: Freepik

Beetroot Lip Balm

Prepare a beetroot lip balm by grating some fresh beetroot and extracting its juice. Mix the juice with a small amount of petroleum jelly or beeswax to create a homemade lip balm.

Image credits: Freepik

Almond Oil

Apply a few drops of pure almond oil to your lips and gently massage it in circular motions for a few minutes. Leave it on overnight for maximum absorption.

Image credits: Freepik

Hydration and Sun Protection

Drink an adequate amount of water throughout the day to keep your lips moisturized. Additionally, protect your lips from sun damage by applying a lip balm with SPF.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One