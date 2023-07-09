Lifestyle
Soak a few rose petals in milk for a couple of hours until they become soft. Create a paste and apply it to your lips. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes, then rinse off with water.
Crush a handful of pomegranate seeds to extract their juice. Mix the juice with a small amount of milk cream or rosewater to create a paste. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.
Prepare a beetroot lip balm by grating some fresh beetroot and extracting its juice. Mix the juice with a small amount of petroleum jelly or beeswax to create a homemade lip balm.
Apply a few drops of pure almond oil to your lips and gently massage it in circular motions for a few minutes. Leave it on overnight for maximum absorption.
Drink an adequate amount of water throughout the day to keep your lips moisturized. Additionally, protect your lips from sun damage by applying a lip balm with SPF.