Butter Chicken to Paneer Pakora: 6 popular kid-friendly foods in India

Marinate chicken in yoghurt, ginger-garlic, and spices and cook chicken by boiling it in creamy butter tomato curry. Here are 6 popular kid-friendly foods in India.

Biryani

Biryani is a popular rice delicacy with spiced veggies, rice, chicken, meat or eggs served with yoghurt raita and pickled onions.

Dal Makhani

Dal Makhani uses black lentils and red kidney beans cooked in spicy tomato gravy relished with steamed rice.

Samosa

Samosa is a triangular puff pastry filled with spiced potato and onion mix and sometimes with chicken and meat too.

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken tikka masala uses roasted marinated chicken pieces in a spiced creamy orange sauce relished with rice.

Paneer Pakora

Paneer Pakora uses crispy fried paneer cubes coated with a spicy outer layer of besan batter eaten with green chutney.

