Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle: 7 residences of British Monarch

Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle, the British Monarch's 7 residences, encompass Sandringham House, Balmoral Castle, Holyrood Palace, Clarence House, and Kensington Palace
Buckingham Palace is the principal residence of the monarch in London. It serves as the official administrative headquarters
Windsor Castle is one of the oldest and largest inhabited castles in the world. It is often used as a weekend home and for hosting state visits
Holyrood Palace is the official residence of the monarch in Scotland and is used for official ceremonies and events
Kensington Palace is a royal residence in London and is currently the official residence of several members of the royal family including the current Prince and Princess of Wales
Clarence House was the former official residence of King Charles III and and present Queen consort. It was also the residence of the Queen Mother until her death in 2002
Sandringham House is a country retreat in Norfolk, and it's traditionally used by the royal family for Christmas celebrations