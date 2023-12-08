Lifestyle

Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle: 7 residences of British Monarch

Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle, the British Monarch's 7 residences, encompass Sandringham House, Balmoral Castle, Holyrood Palace, Clarence House, and Kensington Palace

Image credits: Getty

Buckingham Palace (London)

Buckingham Palace is the principal residence of the monarch in London. It serves as the official administrative headquarters

Image credits: Getty

Windsor Castle (Windsor)

Windsor Castle is one of the oldest and largest inhabited castles in the world. It is often used as a weekend home and for hosting state visits

Image credits: Getty

Balmoral Castle (Aberdeenshire, Scotland)

Image credits: Getty

Holyrood Palace (Edinburgh, Scotland)

Holyrood Palace is the official residence of the monarch in Scotland and is used for official ceremonies and events

Image credits: Getty

Kensington Palace (London)

Kensington Palace is a royal residence in London and is currently the official residence of several members of the royal family including the current Prince and Princess of Wales

Image credits: Getty

Clarence House (London)

Clarence House was the former official residence of King Charles III and and present Queen consort. It was also the residence of the Queen Mother until her death in 2002

Image credits: Getty

Sandringham House (Norfolk)

Sandringham House is a country retreat in Norfolk, and it's traditionally used by the royal family for Christmas celebrations

Image credits: Getty
