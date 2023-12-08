7 reasons why Keralites wear gold in weddings

Lifestyle
Gold in Kerala weddings is a powerful symbol of prosperity, reflecting the state's historical wealth from trade and agriculture.
The amount of gold worn often signifies the economic status of the family. It emphasizes the family's financial well-being and success.
Wearing gold during weddings is believed to invite positive energies, blessings & good fortune for the couple embarking on their marital journey. Gold is considered as Lakshmi Devi
Gold jewellery is often passed down through generations, linking the present to the past. They carry sentimental value, preserving the history, traditions & values of the family.
Families view gold jewelry as a form of financial security, a tangible asset that can be liquidated in times of need.
Adorning gold enhances the bride's beauty, adding a touch of timeless elegance to the wedding attire.
Gold emphasizes the metal's ritual significance, reinforcing its role in the sacred ceremonies that bind two individuals in matrimony.