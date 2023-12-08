Lifestyle

7 reasons why Keralites wear gold in weddings

Symbol of prosperity and tradition

Gold in Kerala weddings is a powerful symbol of prosperity, reflecting the state's historical wealth from trade and agriculture. 

Socio-Economic Status

The amount of gold worn often signifies the economic status of the family. It emphasizes the family's financial well-being and success.

Auspicious Beginnings

Wearing gold during weddings is believed to invite positive energies, blessings & good fortune for the couple embarking on their marital journey. Gold is considered as Lakshmi Devi

Preservation of Family Heritage

Gold jewellery is often passed down through generations, linking the present to the past. They carry sentimental value, preserving the history, traditions & values of the family.

Financial Security and Investment

Families view gold jewelry as a form of financial security, a tangible asset that can be liquidated in times of need.

Enhancement of Beauty and Elegance

Adorning gold enhances the bride's beauty, adding a touch of timeless elegance to the wedding attire.

Ritualistic Significance

Gold emphasizes the metal's ritual significance, reinforcing its role in the sacred ceremonies that bind two individuals in matrimony.

