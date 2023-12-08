Lifestyle
Cool weather to tea gardens are 7 reasons to visit Coonoor in December. Experience the pleasant climate, explore lush tea plantations, and ride the Nilgiri Mountain Railway
December is winter season in Coonoor, and the weather is cool and pleasant. The temperatures range from a comfortable 10 to 20 degrees Celsius, making it ideal
Coonoor is known for its sprawling tea gardens. December is a great time to visit these plantations as the weather is conducive, and you can witness the lush greenery
Coonoor is a part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site Nilgiri Mountain Railway. Taking a ride on the toy train during December provides a charming experience
Sim's Park, a well-maintained botanical garden in Coonoor, is a must-visit. December is an excellent time to explore the park when the flowers are in full bloom
Enjoy breathtaking views of the Nilgiri Hills and the Catherine Falls from Dolphin's Nose viewpoint. The cool December weather enhances the experience
December is a good time to visit Catherine Falls, one of the popular waterfalls in the region. The weather conditions make the trek to the falls enjoyable
December is the month of Christmas, and Coonoor is blessed with a festive atmosphere with decorations, events, and celebrations