Lifestyle

7 reasons to visit Coonoor in December

Cool weather to tea gardens are 7 reasons to visit Coonoor in December. Experience the pleasant climate, explore lush tea plantations, and ride the Nilgiri Mountain Railway

Image credits: Getty

Cool Weather

December is winter season in Coonoor, and the weather is cool and pleasant. The temperatures range from a comfortable 10 to 20 degrees Celsius, making it ideal

Image credits: Getty

Tea Gardens

Coonoor is known for its sprawling tea gardens. December is a great time to visit these plantations as the weather is conducive, and you can witness the lush greenery

Image credits: Getty

Nilgiri Mountain Railway

Coonoor is a part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site Nilgiri Mountain Railway. Taking a ride on the toy train during December provides a charming experience

Image credits: Getty

Botanical Gardens

Sim's Park, a well-maintained botanical garden in Coonoor, is a must-visit. December is an excellent time to explore the park when the flowers are in full bloom

Image credits: Getty

Dolphin's Nose Viewpoint

Enjoy breathtaking views of the Nilgiri Hills and the Catherine Falls from Dolphin's Nose viewpoint. The cool December weather enhances the experience

Image credits: Getty

Catherine Falls

December is a good time to visit Catherine Falls, one of the popular waterfalls in the region. The weather conditions make the trek to the falls enjoyable

Image credits: Getty

Festive Atmosphere

December is the month of Christmas, and Coonoor is blessed with a festive atmosphere with decorations, events, and celebrations

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One