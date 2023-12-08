7 tips for epic hiking adventures with your dogs

Lifestyle
Embark on unforgettable trails with your four-legged friend. Discover 7 essential tips for a seamless and enjoyable hiking experience with your canine companion.
Equip your dog with a well-fitted harness and durable leash for control and safety on the trail.
Check the weather forecast before heading out and pack accordingly—dogs may need extra protection in extreme conditions.
Mind trail etiquette; yield to others, and keep your dog leashed in areas where it's required.
Respect nature by picking up after your dog, packing out waste, and staying on designated trails.
Invest in dog booties to shield your pup's paws from rough terrain, hot surfaces, or sharp objects.
Bring enough water for both you and your dog, and consider a collapsible bowl for easy hydration breaks.
Train your dog for proper leash behavior to ensure a safe and enjoyable hike for both of you.