Blooming luxury: 7 most expensive flowers in India

Lifestyle
There are certain flowers which are beautiful and expensive to look, at the same time. Here are the seven most expensive flowers in India that exemplify luxury and allure.
Known for its mysterious allure and deep velvety hue, the Black Orchid exudes elegance and intrigue, making it a sought-after choice for special occasions.
The delicate saffron crocus contains the world's most precious spice, saffron. Its vibrant orange stigmas are carefully hand-harvested, making it a labour-intensive luxury.
Native to Mount Kinabalu in Borneo, this orchid's rarity and unique color pattern have earned it a spot among the most coveted and expensive blooms.
Reputed as the "Queen of the Night," the Kadupul flower is known for its ethereal beauty and elusive fragrance that only blooms at night, adding to its exclusivity.
With its striking blue hue, the Blue Himalayan Poppy is a rare sight that graces alpine meadows. Its scarcity contributes to its high value in the world of ornamental flowers.
The Gloriosa Lily's fiery red and yellow petals earned it the moniker "Flame Lily." Its exotic appearance and limited cultivation contribute to its esteemed status.
Named after the Chinese university where it was cultivated, this orchid's delicate beauty comes with an astounding price tag, reflecting its intricate breeding process.