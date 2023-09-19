Lifestyle

19-Sep-2023, 05:24:11 pm

7 tips for weight loss success during Ganesh Chaturthi

Image credits: Getty

1. Set Realistic Goals

Before the festivities begin, establish clear and realistic goals for yourself. Decide how you'll approach Ganesh Chaturthi while staying true to your weight loss journey.

Image credits: Pexel

2. Practice Portion Control

Enjoy your favorite dishes but in smaller portions. Savor each bite mindfully, and you'll find that you can satisfy your cravings without overindulging.

Image credits: freepik

3. Opt for Healthier Alternatives

Use whole grains, reduce sugar content, and incorporate more fruits and vegetables into your dishes. For example, prepare steamed or baked modaks instead of fried ones.

Image credits: pexels

4. Stay Hydrated

Drinking an adequate amount of water is crucial for weight management. Often, thirst is mistaken for hunger.

Image credits: Pexels

5. Prioritize Physical Activity

Maintaining an active lifestyle during the festival season is vital. Allocate time for regular workouts or physical activities.

Image credits: pexels

6. Choose Wisely at Social Gatherings

When attending social gatherings or parties, be selective with your food choices. Focus on healthier options like salads, grilled items, and lean protein.

Image credits: Pexels

7. Practice Mindful Eating

Mindful eating involves paying full attention to your food, savoring each bite, and eating slowly. Avoid distractions like phones or TV while dining.

Image credits: Pexels
