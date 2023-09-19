Lifestyle
Before the festivities begin, establish clear and realistic goals for yourself. Decide how you'll approach Ganesh Chaturthi while staying true to your weight loss journey.
Enjoy your favorite dishes but in smaller portions. Savor each bite mindfully, and you'll find that you can satisfy your cravings without overindulging.
Use whole grains, reduce sugar content, and incorporate more fruits and vegetables into your dishes. For example, prepare steamed or baked modaks instead of fried ones.
Drinking an adequate amount of water is crucial for weight management. Often, thirst is mistaken for hunger.
Maintaining an active lifestyle during the festival season is vital. Allocate time for regular workouts or physical activities.
When attending social gatherings or parties, be selective with your food choices. Focus on healthier options like salads, grilled items, and lean protein.
Mindful eating involves paying full attention to your food, savoring each bite, and eating slowly. Avoid distractions like phones or TV while dining.