Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their gaseous components

Earth to Mars are 8 planets; Pluto's a dwarf with icy terrain, thin nitrogen-methane atmosphere, and a heart-shaped region
Mercury is composed of rock and metal. It has a very thin exosphere consisting of trace amounts of hydrogen, helium, and oxygen, but it doesn't have a significant atmosphere
Venus has a thick atmosphere composed mainly of carbon dioxide (about 96.5%), with traces of nitrogen and sulfur dioxide. It also has clouds of sulfuric acid
Earth, has a diverse atmosphere that consists of nitrogen (about 78%) and oxygen (about 21%), with trace amounts of other gases like argon, carbon dioxide, and water vapor
Mars has a thin atmosphere primarily composed of carbon dioxide (about 95.3%), with very low concentrations of nitrogen and argon. It also contains traces of water vapor
Jupiter is a gas giant and consists mainly of hydrogen (about 75%) and helium (about 24%). It has trace amounts of other gases like methane, ammonia, and water vapor
Saturn, has a composition similar to Jupiter. It's primarily made up of hydrogen (about 96%) and helium (about 3%), with trace amounts of methane, ammonia, and other gases
Uranus is an ice giant, primarily composed of hydrogen (about 83%) and helium (about 15%), with small amounts of methane and other hydrocarbons in its atmosphere
Neptune, like Uranus, is an ice giant. It is mainly composed of hydrogen (about 80%) and helium (about 19%), with higher concentrations of methane compared to Uranus
Pluto has a rock and ice with a thin nitrogen-methane-carbon monoxide atmosphere. Its surface has craters and a heart-shaped region called Tombaugh Regio