20-Sep-2023, 12:45:29 pm

Dosa-Sambar to Biryani-7 yummy dinner ideas to enjoy during festivals

Indian festivals are known for their rich and diverse culinary traditions. Here are seven popular Indian dinner options to enjoy during festivals.

Image credits: Getty

Mutton Rogan Josh

Mutton Rogan Josh is spicy red meat curry in which meat is simmered and cooked in zingy yoghurt-based gravy made with garlic, ginger and spices.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Tandoori Roti with Butter Chicken

Tandoori roti is a type of Indian bread cooked in a tandoor oven, and it pairs wonderfully with butter chicken, a creamy tomato-based chicken curry. 
 

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Hyderabadi Biryani

Fragrant rice is cooked with soft pieces of chicken/meat infused with spices and saffron and is popular comfort food across India.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Dosa with Coconut Chutney and Sambar

Dosa is a thin, crispy rice and lentil crepe, typically served with coconut chutney and sambar (a tangy and spicy lentil soup with vegetables). It's a South Indian favorite.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken uses marinated chicken pieces in yoghurt with spices, including ginger, turmeric, cloves or garam masala.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Malai Kofta

Malai kofta is a creamy and rich North Indian dish made with deep-fried potato and paneer balls (koftas) served in a luscious tomato-based gravy. 

Image credits: Getty

Paneer Tikka

It is a vegetarian delight made from marinated and grilled paneer cubes. It's marinated in yoghurt and spices, which give it a smoky and spicy flavour. 

Image credits: Freepik

Rasgulla

Finish your festival meal with a sweet treat like rasgulla. Rasgulla is a popular Bengali sweet made from soft, spongy cheese balls soaked in sugar syrup. It's light and refreshing.

Image credits: Pexels
