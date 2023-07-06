Biryani to Kababs: 6 popular and must-have foods in Lucknow

Lifestyle
Lucknowi Biryani uses Basmati rice, marinated meat and spices and is a spicy staple Lucknowi food. Here are 6 popular and must-have foods in Lucknow.
Tunday kababs are a staple Lucknowi dish, made with minced meat, spices and papaya that tenderizes the meat.
Sheer Khurma is a sweet and creamy dessert popular in Lucknow and made with vermicelli, milk, sugar and dry fruits.
Shami Kabab is a popular dish in Lucknow made with minced meat, lentils, and spices.
Galouti Kababs are made with minced meat and spices and served with Roomali Roti.
Namak Pare is versatile and can be eaten as a snack or served with tea, chutney and sauce.