Biryani to Kababs: 6 popular and must-have foods in Lucknow

Lucknowi Biryani uses Basmati rice, marinated meat and spices and is a spicy staple Lucknowi food. Here are 6 popular and must-have foods in Lucknow.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Tunday Kabab

Tunday kababs are a staple Lucknowi dish, made with minced meat, spices and papaya that tenderizes the meat.
 

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Sheer Khurma

Sheer Khurma is a sweet and creamy dessert popular in Lucknow and made with vermicelli, milk, sugar and dry fruits.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still

Shami Kabab

Shami Kabab is a popular dish in Lucknow made with minced meat, lentils, and spices.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still

Galouti Kabab

Galouti Kababs are made with minced meat and spices and served with Roomali Roti.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still

Namak Pare

Namak Pare is versatile and can be eaten as a snack or served with tea, chutney and sauce.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still
