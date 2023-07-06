5 benefits of walking barefoot you should know

Lifestyle
Walking barefoot can be a therapeutic practice that promotes relaxation and reduces stress. It can help calm the mind, lower cortisol levels, and enhance overall well-being.
Walking barefoot activates additional muscles in the feet, calves, and thighs compared to walking with shoes. It can improve lower body muscle strength and endurance
It heightens our tactile awareness, enabling us to feel different textures, temperatures, and surfaces.
Walking barefoot engages small stabilizing muscles in our feet, ankles, and legs. This engagement improves proprioception, which is our body's ability to sense its position.
This strengthens the foot's arches, enhances stability, and improves overall foot mechanics. Regular barefoot walking can help prevent common foot ailments.