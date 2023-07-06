Lifestyle

Nachos to Samosa: 7 snacks to savour while watching a cricket match

Image credits: Pexels

1. Classic Nachos with Cheese

Elevate the experience by adding jalapenos, guacamole, salsa, or sour cream to your nachos for an explosion of flavours.

Image credits: Pexels

2. Spicy Chicken Wings

Whether you prefer them grilled, fried, or baked, these succulent wings drenched in a tangy sauce will provide a burst of flavour.

Image credits: Pexels

3. Samosas

These golden, triangular pastries filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes meat, offer a delightful blend of flavors and textures.

Image credits: Pexels

4. Popcorn

Popcorn is light and airy nature makes it easy to munch on, allowing you to focus on the game; try different flavours like caramel, cheese, etc.

Image credits: Pexels

5. Cheese Platter

Gorge on a platter of varities of cheese during a cricket match; toss some cherries and pineapple to add to the flavour burst.

Image credits: Pexels

6. Pizza

During a tense cricket match, nothing is more satisfying than a slice of pizza topped with loads of cheese and other tasty bits of your choice.

Image credits: Pexels

7. Kebab

 

Kebabs are a flavorful delight, with succulent pieces of meat or vegetables seasoned to perfection and grilled to a tender and juicy finish.

Image credits: Pexels
