Nachos to Samosa: 7 snacks to savour while watching a cricket match

Lifestyle
Elevate the experience by adding jalapenos, guacamole, salsa, or sour cream to your nachos for an explosion of flavours.
Whether you prefer them grilled, fried, or baked, these succulent wings drenched in a tangy sauce will provide a burst of flavour.
These golden, triangular pastries filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes meat, offer a delightful blend of flavors and textures.
Popcorn is light and airy nature makes it easy to munch on, allowing you to focus on the game; try different flavours like caramel, cheese, etc.
Gorge on a platter of varities of cheese during a cricket match; toss some cherries and pineapple to add to the flavour burst.
During a tense cricket match, nothing is more satisfying than a slice of pizza topped with loads of cheese and other tasty bits of your choice.
Kebabs are a flavorful delight, with succulent pieces of meat or vegetables seasoned to perfection and grilled to a tender and juicy finish.