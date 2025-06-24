The amino acid tryptophan in milk helps produce sleep-regulating hormones that improve sleep quality.
Drinking a warm glass of milk before bed can soothe the digestive system and promote better digestion.
Besides calcium and protein, milk contains other nutrients beneficial for overall health.
Drinking a glass of milk before bed can help control late-night hunger pangs.
Studies suggest that drinking milk at night can rejuvenate skin and keep it healthy and glowing.
Drinking milk before bed can provide calmness and a sense of well-being.
Those with lactose intolerance or digestive issues should consult a doctor before drinking milk at night.
Raw Onions: Good for Health, But Not for Everyone - Here's Why
Health Guide: 7 Health Problems Caused by Lack of Sleep
Vastu Tips: 5 plants to keep at home for good luck and positivity
Health Guide: Ayurvedic Monsoon Diet for Better Digestion