Benefits of Drinking Milk Before Bed

lifestyle Jun 24 2025
Author: Team Asianet Newsable Image Credits:FREEPIK
Improved Sleep Quality

The amino acid tryptophan in milk helps produce sleep-regulating hormones that improve sleep quality.

Image credits: FREEPIK
Aids Digestion

Drinking a warm glass of milk before bed can soothe the digestive system and promote better digestion.

Image credits: FREEPIK
Essential Nutrients

Besides calcium and protein, milk contains other nutrients beneficial for overall health.

Image credits: FREEPIK
Curbs Nighttime Hunger

Drinking a glass of milk before bed can help control late-night hunger pangs.

Image credits: Freepik
Good for Skin

Studies suggest that drinking milk at night can rejuvenate skin and keep it healthy and glowing.

Image credits: Freepik
Overall Relaxation

Drinking milk before bed can provide calmness and a sense of well-being.

Image credits: FREEPIK
Note

Those with lactose intolerance or digestive issues should consult a doctor before drinking milk at night.

Image credits: Freepik

