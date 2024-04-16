BEAWARE! What is voice cloning scam? How to protect yourself from it

Lifestyle
A voice cloning scam involves the use of technology to mimic someone's voice, often a person in a position of authority or familiarity, to deceive others for fraudulent purposes.
AI has made it possible to create highly realistic synthetic voices. These voices can mimic the tone, cadence, and other nuances of a person's voice with remarkable accuracy.
Scammers use voice cloning technology to impersonate someone familiar to the victim, such as a family member, friend, colleague, or even a company executive.
Once the scammer has successfully cloned the target's voice, they use it to manipulate the victim into believing they are communicating with a genuine person.
They may make phone calls, send audio messages, or even conduct video calls using the cloned voice to lend credibility to their deception.
Be careful when receiving phone calls or messages and verify the identity of the caller by contacting them directly using known contact information.