Blend fresh watermelon chunks with peeled and chopped cucumber, a squeeze of lime juice, and a handful of ice cubes. Strain the mixture and serve it chilled.
Prepare a traditional Indian summer drink by boiling raw mangoes until soft, then blending the pulp with mint leaves, roasted cumin powder, black salt, sugar, and water.
Combine freshly squeezed lemon juice, mint leaves, a pinch of salt, and sugar or honey to taste with chilled water or soda water. Serve over ice for a revitalizing drink.
Pour fresh coconut water into a glass filled with ice cubes and add a splash of pineapple juice or lime for extra flavor. Coconut water is hydrating and rich in electrolytes.
Muddle cucumber slices and fresh basil leaves in a glass. Add sparkling water and a splash of lemon or lime juice. Garnish with a cucumber slice and basil leaf.