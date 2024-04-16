Lifestyle

7 ways to control anger and frustration

Here are seven excellent ways to manage anger and frustration:

Deep Breathing and Relaxation Techniques

When angry or frustrated, breathe deeply to calm down. Slowly breathe in via your nose, hold for a few seconds, then expel through your mouth. This will calm the body.

Seek Support and Professional Help

If you need help managing your anger and irritation, talk to friends, family, or a mental health professional. Counselling can help you regulate anger.

Use Positive Self-Talk

Reframe negative beliefs and self-talk using affirmations. Instead of concentrating on disappointments or perceived injustices, find solutions

Practice Mindfulness and Meditation

Meditation and concentrated breathing can help you understand your emotions and ideas. Regular practice improves self-control and resilience in anger and frustration management.

Identify Triggers and Patterns

Watch for things that make you angry and frustrated. After identifying your triggers, you may prepare to avoid or manage them. 

Take a Break or Time-Out

If anger or irritation overtakes you, take a pause. Get away from the person, task, or situation causing your aggravation and let yourself calm down. 

Practice Problem-Solving Skills

Stop responding in anger and assess the matter objectively. Find the root causes of your dissatisfaction and brainstorm remedies.

