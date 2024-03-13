Lifestyle

Beat the Heat: Drink water from earthen pots for THESE benefits

Image credits: Getty

Natural Cooling

Earthen pots keep water naturally cool due to the porous nature of the clay, making it refreshing to drink, especially in hot climates.

Image credits: Getty

Mineral Infusion

The clay from which earthen pots are made can infuse water with essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, and iron, enhancing its nutritional value.

Image credits: Getty

Alkaline pH

Water stored in earthen pots tends to have a slightly alkaline pH, which can help balance the body's acidity levels and promote overall health.

Image credits: Getty

Reduced chemical contamination

Unlike plastic or metal containers, earthen pots do not leach harmful chemicals into the water, ensuring it remains pure and safe for consumption.

Image credits: Getty

Eco-friendly

Earthen pots are biodegradable and environmentally friendly, making them a sustainable choice for storing and consuming water.
 

Image credits: Getty
