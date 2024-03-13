Beat the Heat: Drink water from earthen pots for THESE benefits

Lifestyle
Earthen pots keep water naturally cool due to the porous nature of the clay, making it refreshing to drink, especially in hot climates.
The clay from which earthen pots are made can infuse water with essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, and iron, enhancing its nutritional value.
Water stored in earthen pots tends to have a slightly alkaline pH, which can help balance the body's acidity levels and promote overall health.
Unlike plastic or metal containers, earthen pots do not leach harmful chemicals into the water, ensuring it remains pure and safe for consumption.
Earthen pots are biodegradable and environmentally friendly, making them a sustainable choice for storing and consuming water.