Tomatoes to honey: Avoid keeping these food items in refrigerator

Potatoes

Storing potatoes in the fridge can cause their starches to convert into sugars, resulting in a gritty texture and unpleasant taste when cooked also keep them away from onions.

Onions

Onions can become soft and moldy when stored in the fridge due to the high humidity. They also tend to impart their odor to other foods in the refrigerator. 

Garlic

Garlic can sprout and become moldy in the fridge due to the moisture. It's best to store garlic in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight, such as a pantry or cupboard.

Tomatoes

Refrigeration can cause tomatoes to lose their flavor and develop a mealy texture. Store tomatoes at room temperature on the countertop, away from direct sunlight. 

Bread

Storing bread in the fridge can cause it to dry out and become stale more quickly. Instead, store bread at room temperature in a cool, dry place, such as a bread box or pantry.

Honey

Honey can crystallize and become thick and gritty when stored in the fridge and has natural preservatives and doesn't spoil, so there's no need to refrigerate it.

