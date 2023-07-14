Batata Vada to Sandwich: 6 popular street-foods in Mumbai

Lifestyle
Batata Vada is stapled street food in Mumbai made from mashed potatoes with green chillies, spices and fried in besan. Here are 6 popular street foods in Mumbai.
Ragda Pattice is made by crushing ragda with the pattice and mixed with chopped onions, tangy lip-smacking sauce and spicy green chutney.
The street food delicacy gets made with puffed rice, papadi, sev, onions, potatoes, and sweet and sour chutney.
Made from bun or gutli pao, it gives a crispy-hard and crumbly texture on the outside but is deliciously soft inside.
Vegetable Frankie with potato or paneer stuffing is popular street food in Mumbai.
The Bombay sandwich gets prepared from buttered white bread with tomatoes, cucumbers, beetroot, onion rings, boiled potatoes and mint chutney.