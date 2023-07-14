Lifestyle

Batata Vada to Sandwich: 6 popular street-foods in Mumbai

Batata Vada is stapled street food in Mumbai made from mashed potatoes with green chillies, spices and fried in besan. Here are 6 popular street foods in Mumbai.

Ragda Pattice

Ragda Pattice is made by crushing ragda with the pattice and mixed with chopped onions, tangy lip-smacking sauce and spicy green chutney.

Bhel Puri

The street food delicacy gets made with puffed rice, papadi, sev, onions, potatoes, and sweet and sour chutney.

Bun Maska

Made from bun or gutli pao, it gives a crispy-hard and crumbly texture on the outside but is deliciously soft inside.

Vegetable Frankie

Vegetable Frankie with potato or paneer stuffing is popular street food in Mumbai.

The Bombay Sandwich

The Bombay sandwich gets prepared from buttered white bread with tomatoes, cucumbers, beetroot, onion rings, boiled potatoes and mint chutney.

