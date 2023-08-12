Bandipur to Periyar: 7 National Parks for Elephant enthusiasts

Lifestyle
World Elephant Day 2023: Embark on an incredible journey from Bandipur to Periyar through 7 renowned Indian national parks. Encounter majestic elephants
Located in the Nilgiri Hills, Bandipur is part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve and is known for its diverse wildlife, including a healthy population of Asian elephants
Situated in the Western Ghats, Periyar is famous for its tiger and elephant populations and offers boat safaris for wildlife viewing
This park is part of the larger Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve and is home to elephants, tigers, and other wildlife
While Kaziranga is renowned for its one-horned rhinoceroses, it also houses a number of elephants, tigers and various bird species
India's oldest national park is not only known for its tigers but also for its elephant population and diverse ecosystem
This reserve in the Western Ghats is home to a range of wildlife, including elephants, leopards, and the endangered lion-tailed macaque
Located near Bangalore, this park is known for its rescue and rehabilitation center for elephants, providing an opportunity to observe these animals up close