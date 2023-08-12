Lifestyle

Bandipur to Periyar: 7 National Parks for Elephant enthusiasts

World Elephant Day 2023: Embark on an incredible journey from Bandipur to Periyar through 7 renowned Indian national parks. Encounter majestic elephants

Image credits: Getty

Bandipur National Park, Karnataka

Located in the Nilgiri Hills, Bandipur is part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve and is known for its diverse wildlife, including a healthy population of Asian elephants

Image credits: Getty

Periyar National Park, Kerala

Situated in the Western Ghats, Periyar is famous for its tiger and elephant populations and offers boat safaris for wildlife viewing

Image credits: Getty

Mudumalai National Park, Tamil Nadu

This park is part of the larger Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve and is home to elephants, tigers, and other wildlife

Image credits: Getty

Kaziranga National Park, Assam

While Kaziranga is renowned for its one-horned rhinoceroses, it also houses a number of elephants, tigers and various bird species

Image credits: Getty

Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

India's oldest national park is not only known for its tigers but also for its elephant population and diverse ecosystem

Image credits: Getty

Anamalai Tiger Reserve , Tamil Nadu

This reserve in the Western Ghats is home to a range of wildlife, including elephants, leopards, and the endangered lion-tailed macaque

Image credits: Getty

Bannerghatta National Park, Karnataka:

Located near Bangalore, this park is known for its rescue and rehabilitation center for elephants, providing an opportunity to observe these animals up close

Image credits: Getty
