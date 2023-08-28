Banana Chips to Parippu Vada-7 popular snacks to eat on Onam Sadhya

Lifestyle
Onam is a traditional festival celebrated in Kerala, India, and it's a time when people enjoy a grand feast known as Onam Sadhya. Here are seven popular snacks to eat on Onam.
Similar to banana chips, but these are coated with jaggery syrup, giving them a sweet and slightly spicy flavour.
Small, round, deep-fried snacks made from a batter of rice, jaggery, bananas, and coconut.
Ripe bananas are coated in a spiced batter and deep-fried until golden brown, resulting in a sweet and crispy snack.
These are not only delicious but also symbolic of the Kerala cuisine. The combination of banana chips and a variety of halwa adds sweetness and texture to your Onam snacking.
Flattened rice is mixed with jaggery, grated coconut, and cardamom to create a sweet and aromatic snack.
Deep-fried lentil fritters made from a batter of chana dal (split chickpeas) mixed with spices and herbs.
Thin slices of raw bananas are deep-fried until crispy, resulting in a delicious and crunchy snack.