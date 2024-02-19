Lifestyle

7 ways how morning meditation can help you

Here are seven tips to help you meditate in the morning

Image credits: pexels

Set an Intention

Start your day with a meditation purpose. Whether to calm, focus, or be grateful, a purpose may lead and encourage your meditation.

Image credits: Getty

Create a Peaceful Environment

Find a quiet and comfortable space in your home to meditate without distractions. Dim the lights, light a candle, or play soft music if it helps create a calming atmosphere.

Image credits: Getty

Start Slow

Start with a few minutes of meditation each morning and extend the time as you become used to it.

Image credits: freepik

Focus on Your Breath

Anchor your focus with your breath. Slow, take deep breaths, and focus on air entering and leaving your body. When your mind wanders, slowly return to your breath.

Image credits: Pexels

Practice Mindfulness

Consider your ideas, feelings, and experiences without judgement. Observe distractions or rushing thoughts during meditation without getting caught up in them.

Image credits: Getty

Use Guided Meditations

Guided meditation applications or CDs might assist arrange your morning practice. Guided meditations help you focus and relax with voice cues.

Image credits: pixabay

Be Consistent

Starting a morning meditation habit might be difficult, but persistence is crucial. Try to meditate every morning, even for a few minutes, to build momentum and make it a habit.

Image credits: Pexels
