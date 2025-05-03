English

Is whey protein safe? Understanding the potential side effects

lifestyle May 03 2025
Author: Nancy Tiwari Image Credits:Freepik
Digestive Issues

Some people may experience bloating, gas, or diarrhea when consuming whey protein, especially those with lactose intolerance or sensitive stomachs.

Kidney Strain

Excessive whey protein intake may strain the kidneys over time, particularly for individuals with pre-existing kidney conditions, potentially causing long-term damage.

Allergic Reactions

People with dairy allergies may experience reactions like rashes, swelling, or trouble breathing when consuming whey protein, as it's derived from milk.

Weight Gain

If not consumed in moderation, whey protein can contribute to excess calorie intake, potentially leading to unwanted weight gain over time.

Hormonal Effects

Some studies suggest that excessive whey protein may increase insulin levels, potentially affecting hormone balance and triggering acne or other skin issues.

Nutrient Imbalance

Overreliance on whey protein may lead to an imbalance in nutrients, as it could displace other essential vitamins and minerals from a balanced diet.

