Is whey protein safe? Understanding the potential side effects

Some people may experience bloating, gas, or diarrhea when consuming whey protein, especially those with lactose intolerance or sensitive stomachs.
Excessive whey protein intake may strain the kidneys over time, particularly for individuals with pre-existing kidney conditions, potentially causing long-term damage.
People with dairy allergies may experience reactions like rashes, swelling, or trouble breathing when consuming whey protein, as it's derived from milk.
If not consumed in moderation, whey protein can contribute to excess calorie intake, potentially leading to unwanted weight gain over time.
Some studies suggest that excessive whey protein may increase insulin levels, potentially affecting hormone balance and triggering acne or other skin issues.
Overreliance on whey protein may lead to an imbalance in nutrients, as it could displace other essential vitamins and minerals from a balanced diet.
