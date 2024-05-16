Lifestyle

Arrange marriage Vs Love Marriage: 7 major differences

Here are seven differences between arranged marriages and love marriages.

Initiation

Arranged marriages are set up by families, while love marriages start from personal relationships.

Decision-Making

Arranged marriages involve significant family input, whereas love marriages are decided by the couple.

Compatibility Check

Arranged marriages consider family, social, and cultural compatibility; love marriages focus on personal connection.

Pre-Marital Relationship

Limited interaction in arranged marriages; extensive personal relationship in love marriages.

Family Involvement

High family involvement in arranged marriages; varying levels in love marriages.

Cultural Perception

Arranged marriages are seen as traditional; love marriages as modern and progressive.

Expectations and Adjustments

Arranged marriages often start with lower personal expectations and require more adjustments; love marriages have higher initial emotional expectations.

