Applying morning Saliva on face benefit acne, other skin issues?

Lifestyle
Skincare with 'morning saliva' has existed, but there is no scientific data to suggest that it has any benefits.
Humans have known about the benefits of morning saliva for almost 2,000 years.
Saliva is thought to have antibacterial qualities and an enzyme that can help treat acne and pimples.
Saliva can provide a temporary layer of moisture to the skin that helps relieve dryness on a superficial level, as the moisture content can help temporarily hydrate the skin.
The pH of saliva is relatively close to that of the skin, which might help in maintaining or restoring a natural pH balance when applied.
Many cultures apply saliva to exterior wounds to speed up the healing process.