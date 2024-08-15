Lifestyle

Boost your defenses: Top foods to charge your immune system

Spinach

Incorporating spinach, which is rich in vitamins and antioxidants, into your diet can help boost immunity.

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits like oranges, which are rich in vitamin C and other antioxidants, can help boost immunity.

Ginger

Incorporating ginger, which is rich in antioxidants, into your cooking can help prevent colds, coughs, sore throats, and other ailments, while also boosting your immune system.

Capsicum

Incorporating bell peppers, which are rich in vitamins A and C, into your diet can help boost your immune system.

Turmeric

The antioxidant properties of curcumin present in turmeric help fight infections and boost immunity.

Curd

Adding probiotic-rich curd into your diet can help boost immunity and improve digestion.

Be advised:

Make changes to your diet only after consulting a healthcare professional or a nutritionist.

