Lifestyle

Why do we hoist flag on Independence Day but unfurled on Republic Day?

Image credits: Freepik

Independence Day

On Independence Day, the Tricolour is fastened to the lowest section of the flagpole and raised by the Prime Minister. 

Image credits: Getty

Reason

This act represents the country's emancipation from colonial domination.

Image credits: social media

Republic Day

On Republic Day, the flag is knotted at the top and then unfurled.

Image credits: adobe stock

Reason

This signifies the development of new ideas and laws, as well as a reinvigorated devotion to the Indian Constitution.

Image credits: adobe stock

Hoist meaning

The word hoist means to raise something using ropes and pulleys.

Image credits: Getty

Unfurling meaning

Unfurling means to make or become spread out from a rolled or folded state, particularly to expose to the wind.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One