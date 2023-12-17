Lifestyle

7 cholesterol-busting fruits you need to try

1. Apples:

An apple a day not only keeps the doctor away but also helps lower cholesterol. Pectin, a soluble fiber found in apples, helps reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol levels.

2. Berries (Blueberries, Strawberries, and Raspberries):

Berries are rich in antioxidants and soluble fiber, making them effective in reducing cholesterol. They also contribute to overall heart health by promoting healthy blood flow.

3. Avocado:

Avocados are a nutrient-dense fruit that contains monounsaturated fats, which can help lower LDL cholesterol and raise HDL (good) cholesterol levels.

4. Bananas:

Bananas are a convenient and potassium-rich fruit that aids in maintaining a healthy heart by regulating blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

5. Grapes:

Grapes, especially red and purple varieties, contain compounds like resveratrol that may help increase HDL cholesterol and lower LDL cholesterol.

6. Oranges:

Oranges and other citrus fruits are high in soluble fiber and flavonoids, which have been linked to lower cholesterol levels. Vitamin C in oranges supports overall heart health.

7. Pomegranates:

Pomegranates are packed with antioxidants and polyphenols, which are believed to contribute to a reduction in LDL cholesterol and the overall improvement of heart health.

