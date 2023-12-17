Lifestyle
An apple a day not only keeps the doctor away but also helps lower cholesterol. Pectin, a soluble fiber found in apples, helps reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol levels.
Berries are rich in antioxidants and soluble fiber, making them effective in reducing cholesterol. They also contribute to overall heart health by promoting healthy blood flow.
Avocados are a nutrient-dense fruit that contains monounsaturated fats, which can help lower LDL cholesterol and raise HDL (good) cholesterol levels.
Bananas are a convenient and potassium-rich fruit that aids in maintaining a healthy heart by regulating blood pressure and cholesterol levels.
Grapes, especially red and purple varieties, contain compounds like resveratrol that may help increase HDL cholesterol and lower LDL cholesterol.
Oranges and other citrus fruits are high in soluble fiber and flavonoids, which have been linked to lower cholesterol levels. Vitamin C in oranges supports overall heart health.
Pomegranates are packed with antioxidants and polyphenols, which are believed to contribute to a reduction in LDL cholesterol and the overall improvement of heart health.