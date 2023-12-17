6 health benefits of eating with hands

Lifestyle
Eating with hands allows the fingertips to sense the temperature, texture, and consistency of food, enhancing the eating experience by stimulating the senses.
Holistically, it establishes a connection with your food and promotes mindful eating
It aids in digestion.
The hands' natural oils and enzymes aid in breaking down food as it's being touched and manipulated, potentially improving digestion.
Eating with hands allows individuals to intuitively control portion sizes according to their appetite and need, leading to reduced food wastage.
Touching food with hands triggers the salivary glands, promoting the secretion of saliva, which aids in the initial digestion of carbohydrates.