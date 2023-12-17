Lifestyle

6 health benefits of eating with hands

Image credits: Getty

Enhanced taste perception

Eating with hands allows the fingertips to sense the temperature, texture, and consistency of food, enhancing the eating experience by stimulating the senses.

Image credits: Getty

Mindful eating

Holistically, it establishes a connection with your food and promotes mindful eating
It aids in digestion.

Image credits: Getty

Awareness

It stimulates the senses as the hands can feel the texture and temperature of the food.

Image credits: Getty

Improved digestion

The hands' natural oils and enzymes aid in breaking down food as it's being touched and manipulated, potentially improving digestion.

Image credits: Getty

Customized portion control

Eating with hands allows individuals to intuitively control portion sizes according to their appetite and need, leading to reduced food wastage.

Image credits: Getty

Stimulation of salivary glands

Touching food with hands triggers the salivary glands, promoting the secretion of saliva, which aids in the initial digestion of carbohydrates.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One