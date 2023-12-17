Lifestyle
Apply a thick moisturizer or foot cream daily, especially after bathing and before bedtime. Look for products containing ingredients like urea or glycerin to help lock in moisture.
Gently exfoliate your feet to remove dead skin cells using a pumice stone or foot scrub. Be careful not to over-exfoliate, as it can worsen cracking.
Soak your feet in warm water mixed with Epsom salts or mild soap for around 10-15 minutes to soften the skin. This can help in reducing dryness.
Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. Proper hydration helps maintain skin health, including your feet.
Opt for comfortable, well-fitted shoes that provide support and avoid walking barefoot, especially on rough surfaces.
Consider using foot creams or ointments containing ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, or aloe vera to soothe and aid in the healing process.