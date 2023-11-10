Lifestyle

Diwali 2023: Places to visit in Ayodhya-birthplace of Lord Ram

Image credits: Twitter

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi

During Diwali, the atmosphere is spiritually charged as devotees visit to seek blessings at the birthplace of Lord Rama.

Image credits: Instagram

Hanuman Garhi

The Hanuman Garhi temple, dedicated to Lord Hanuman, radiates a special vibrancy during Diwali. Hanuman here is believed to be the protector of Ayodhya.

Image credits: Instagram

Kanak Bhavan

Kanak Bhavan, associated with Sita and Rama, is adorned beautifully during Diwali. Devotees gather to experience the divine aura and partake in the festivities.

Image credits: Instagram

Sita ki Rasoi

During Diwali, the site is adorned with lights, and visitors come to witness the symbolic representation of Sita preparing a Diwali feast.

Image credits: Instagram

Sarayu River

The Sarayu River comes alive with a spectacular aarti ceremony during Diwali. Devotees gather here to perform rituals and witness the breathtaking views of the illuminated ghats.

Image credits: Instagram

Gulab Bari (Rose Garden)

Diwali at Gulab Bari is a sensory delight. The rose garden, with its vibrant flowers, becomes a picturesque backdrop for Diwali celebrations.

Image credits: Instagram
