Diwali 2023: Places to visit in Ayodhya-birthplace of Lord Ram

During Diwali, the atmosphere is spiritually charged as devotees visit to seek blessings at the birthplace of Lord Rama.
The Hanuman Garhi temple, dedicated to Lord Hanuman, radiates a special vibrancy during Diwali. Hanuman here is believed to be the protector of Ayodhya.
Kanak Bhavan, associated with Sita and Rama, is adorned beautifully during Diwali. Devotees gather to experience the divine aura and partake in the festivities.
During Diwali, the site is adorned with lights, and visitors come to witness the symbolic representation of Sita preparing a Diwali feast.
The Sarayu River comes alive with a spectacular aarti ceremony during Diwali. Devotees gather here to perform rituals and witness the breathtaking views of the illuminated ghats.
Diwali at Gulab Bari is a sensory delight. The rose garden, with its vibrant flowers, becomes a picturesque backdrop for Diwali celebrations.