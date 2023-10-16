Lifestyle

Aloo Chaat to Litti Chokha: 7 popular street foods of Bihar

Aloo Chaat uses fried potato pieces mixed with chickpeas and onions, topped with spices and chutney. Here are 7 popular street foods of Bihar.

Shakar Para

It is a fried sweet street food of Bihar made using all-purpose flour, ghee and sugar and is popular.

Chana Ghugni

It uses boiled chickpeas with onions and spices to give an intense flavour. It is fried and served with flattened rice.

Malpua

Malpua is a fried sweet pancake deep-fried in ghee, served by dipping it in sugar syrup.

Mutton Seekh Kabab

Mutton Seekh Kebab is prepared with minced mutton, onions and spices and is popular street food of Bihar.

Bhel Puri

Bhel Puri is made and prepared from puffed rice, sev, potatoes, onions, chat masala, spices and chutney.

Litti Chokha

Littis are balls made of wheat and roasted gram dough in desi ghee served with chokha (baingan bharta).

