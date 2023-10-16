Lifestyle
Heat a little ghee in a pan, add makhana, and roast until they turn crispy. Season with sendha namak (rock salt) and black pepper for a classic fasting snack.
Create a savory chivda by adding roasted makhana, nuts, and raisins. Season with spices like cumin and black pepper for an extra zing.
Prepare a creamy kheer using makhana as the primary ingredient. Cook them in milk, sweetened with sugar or jaggery, and flavored with cardamom.
Blend roasted makhana into a coarse powder and mix it with ghee and jaggery to make delicious laddoos. Roll them into bite-sized treats.
Blend roasted makhana into a smooth paste and mix it with yogurt. Season with rock salt and spices to create a cooling makhana raita.
Replace regular grains with roasted and powdered makhana to create a fasting-friendly upma. Sauté with your choice of vegetables, spices, and garnish with fresh coriander.
Blend roasted makhana with fruits, yogurt, and a touch of honey to create a wholesome and filling smoothie for your fasting days.