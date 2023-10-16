Lifestyle

7 delicious makhana recipes to try during Navratri

1. Roasted Makhana:

Heat a little ghee in a pan, add makhana, and roast until they turn crispy. Season with sendha namak (rock salt) and black pepper for a classic fasting snack.

2. Makhana Chivda:

Create a savory chivda by adding roasted makhana, nuts, and raisins. Season with spices like cumin and black pepper for an extra zing.

3. Makhana Kheer:

Prepare a creamy kheer using makhana as the primary ingredient. Cook them in milk, sweetened with sugar or jaggery, and flavored with cardamom.

4. Makhana Laddoo:

Blend roasted makhana into a coarse powder and mix it with ghee and jaggery to make delicious laddoos. Roll them into bite-sized treats.

5. Makhana Raita:

Blend roasted makhana into a smooth paste and mix it with yogurt. Season with rock salt and spices to create a cooling makhana raita.

6. Makhana Upma:

Replace regular grains with roasted and powdered makhana to create a fasting-friendly upma. Sauté with your choice of vegetables, spices, and garnish with fresh coriander.

7. Makhana Smoothie:

Blend roasted makhana with fruits, yogurt, and a touch of honey to create a wholesome and filling smoothie for your fasting days.

