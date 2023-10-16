Lifestyle

Earth to Mars: 8 planets; and their Perihelions

The perihelion is the point in a planet's orbit when it is closest to the Sun. Let's discuss the perihelion of each of the major planets in our solar system, including Pluto

Mercury

Mercury has a perihelion of approximately 46 million kilometers. At this point in its orbit, it experiences extreme temperatures due to its proximity to the Sun

Venus

Venus, the second planet from the Sun, has a perihelion of about 107 million kilometers. It's important to note that Venus has a very thick atmosphere that traps heat

Earth

Earth's perihelion occurs at around 147 million kilometers from the Sun. This event doesn't significantly affect our planet as the Earth's axial tilt plays a more crucial role

Mars

Mars has a perihelion point approximately 206 million kilometers from the Sun. It experiences more significant temperature variations due to its elliptical orbit

Jupiter

Jupiter's perihelion is about 741 million kilometers from the Sun. Being a gas giant, it doesn't have a solid surface, and its atmosphere extends for thousands of kilometers

Saturn

Saturn, the sixth planet, has a perihelion at roughly 1.35 billion kilometers from the Sun. This planet is known for its iconic ring system

Uranus

Uranus, the seventh planet, has a perihelion around 2.74 billion kilometers from the Sun. It's unique among the planets because it rotates on its side

Neptune

Neptune, the eighth and farthest planet from the Sun, has a perihelion at approximately 4.46 billion kilometers.

Pluto (Dwarf Planet)

Pluto, although no longer considered a planet, orbits the Sun in a region called the Kuiper Belt. Its perihelion distance is about 4.44 billion kilometers

