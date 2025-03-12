Stylish & Safe White Kurtis for Holi Under ₹500 for Office

Lifestyle
Playing Holi wearing an Anarkali suit is not easy. If you can't wear Anarkali, play Holi with a flared white suit and have fun.
Handling a dupatta and playing Holi at the same time is not possible. In such a situation, wear a white Angrakha style suit set in Holi while maintaining your graceful look.
Kasidakari suits are back in trend these days. Wear a white Kasidakari suit for a simple and sober look at the Holi party.
Chikankari suit is special and stylish for every occasion. Wear a Chikankari suit for a graceful look at the Holi party.
This piece of white kurta with palazzo and kurta suit is trendy and stylish, which will give you a graceful look at the Holi party.
This collar neck style flared suit in hand block print suit will not only give you a stylish look but will also look great on you after wearing it.
Silver Toe Ring Designs for Slim Toes: 6 Fancy Options
Nimrat Kaur Inspired Suits: 6 Trendy Styles for Ramadan & Eid
Khushalii Kumar's Saree Styles for a Colorful Holi Celebration
Eid Salwar Kameez: 10 Shreya Ghoshal Inspired Festive Suits