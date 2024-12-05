Bollywood diva-inspired styles to shine at your Christmas kitty party

Lifestyle
Look stunning in a backless red jumpsuit at your Christmas theme kitty party. It'll elongate your figure and give you a diva look.
Stand out in a Kiara Advani-inspired red crop top and body-fitted long skirt for a chic look.
For a bossy look, try a red ankle-length pant with a white and red blazer and a white tube top.
Channel Sara Ali Khan in a short red high-thigh cut dress with a matching red short jacket.
Flaunt your figure in a Rakul Preet Singh inspired red bodycon off-shoulder full sleeves dress.
Get Deepika's classy and bossy look with red bell bottoms, a criss-cross crop top, and an oversized red blazer.
Rock a halter neck cut-out ruffle dress like Ananya Panday for a unique Christmas look.
Look like a true diva in a Malaika Arora inspired red high-thigh slit long gown with full sleeves.
Emulate Kareena's stylish and glamorous look with a red off-shoulder oversized dress with a knotted waist.
