Lifestyle

Bollywood diva-inspired styles to shine at your Christmas kitty party

Red Backless Jumpsuit

Look stunning in a backless red jumpsuit at your Christmas theme kitty party. It'll elongate your figure and give you a diva look.

Kiara Advani Inspired Bodycon Dress

Stand out in a Kiara Advani-inspired red crop top and body-fitted long skirt for a chic look.

Red and White Co-ord Set

For a bossy look, try a red ankle-length pant with a white and red blazer and a white tube top.

Sara Ali Khan Inspired Christmas Dress

Channel Sara Ali Khan in a short red high-thigh cut dress with a matching red short jacket.

Off-Shoulder Red Bodycon Dress

Flaunt your figure in a Rakul Preet Singh inspired red bodycon off-shoulder full sleeves dress.

Oversize Red Blazer with Bell Bottoms

Get Deepika's classy and bossy look with red bell bottoms, a criss-cross crop top, and an oversized red blazer.

Ruffle Design Cut-Out Dress

Rock a halter neck cut-out ruffle dress like Ananya Panday for a unique Christmas look.

High Thigh Slit Red Gown

Look like a true diva in a Malaika Arora inspired red high-thigh slit long gown with full sleeves.

Oversize Red Off-Shoulder Dress

Emulate Kareena's stylish and glamorous look with a red off-shoulder oversized dress with a knotted waist.

