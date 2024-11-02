8 Radhika Merchant inspired lehenga designs for brides

Lifestyle
If you're confused about your wedding lehenga, try a pink zari work lehenga with a broad golden border.
Instead of red, yellow, or green, choose an off-white lehenga with red threadwork and a heavy red chunni.
Pink and orange make a classy combination. Radhika Merchant paired a pink flared lehenga with an orange elbow-sleeved blouse and pink chunni.
For an elegant and royal reception look, choose a golden lehenga and accessorize with a belt.
Red looks stunning on brides. Try a tomato red lehenga with heavy white and silver work, like Radhika's.
Drape a heavy saree lehenga-style for a unique look, and pair it with a matching chunni, like Radhika.
For your cocktail party, try an Indo-Western look with a corset-style off-shoulder blouse and a flared skirt.