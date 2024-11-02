Lifestyle

8 Radhika Merchant inspired lehenga designs for brides

Pink Golden Zari Lehenga Design

If you're confused about your wedding lehenga, try a pink zari work lehenga with a broad golden border.

Try a White Lehenga Look

Instead of red, yellow, or green, choose an off-white lehenga with red threadwork and a heavy red chunni.

Try a Pink and Orange Combination

Pink and orange make a classy combination. Radhika Merchant paired a pink flared lehenga with an orange elbow-sleeved blouse and pink chunni.

Golden Lehenga for Reception

For an elegant and royal reception look, choose a golden lehenga and accessorize with a belt.

Red Heavy Work Lehenga

Red looks stunning on brides. Try a tomato red lehenga with heavy white and silver work, like Radhika's.

Saree Style Lehenga

Drape a heavy saree lehenga-style for a unique look, and pair it with a matching chunni, like Radhika.

Cocktail Party Lehenga Look

For your cocktail party, try an Indo-Western look with a corset-style off-shoulder blouse and a flared skirt.

