Aata cake recipe tips: Bake healthy and delicious whole wheat cake

Gather Ingredients

Prepare 1 cup whole wheat flour, 1 cup sugar, 1/2 cup yogurt, 1/2 cup oil, baking powder, baking soda, and vanilla.

 

Preheat Oven

Preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F). Grease a cake pan and line it with parchment paper for easy removal.

 

Mix Dry Ingredients

Sift together whole wheat flour, baking powder, and baking soda in a bowl to ensure even mixing and aeration.

 

Combine Wet Ingredients

In another bowl, whisk yogurt, oil, sugar, and vanilla extract until the mixture is smooth and well combined.

 

Combine Mixtures

Gradually add dry ingredients to the wet mixture, stirring gently until just combined. Avoid excessive mixing to keep the cake fluffy

 

Add Extras

Fold in any optional ingredients like nuts, chocolate chips, or fruits for added flavor and texture in the batter.

 

Bake

A toothpick put into the batter should come out clean after 30 to 35 minutes of baking in the preheated pan. Allow it to cool before serving.

