Add sweet, juicy strawberries into any dessert you can. You can layer into cakes, churned into ice cream, or sprinkled on top of cupcakes and tarts.
From birthdays to summer picnics, these adorable pink cupcakes would make a lovely complement to any celebration.
It is one of the most sought after summer smoothies. This recipe prepares refreshing, healthy and creamy drink with fresh strawberries, yogurt, milk and sugar
A strawberry tart is the perfect summer dessert. It starts with a buttery crust, a creamy filling, and then a topping of fresh berries finished off with a fruit glaze.
Strawberry Mousse is one of the best ways you can use up those fresh strawberries of the season. You just need fresh strawberries, fresh cream and sugar.
Churning your own homemade ice cream is a fun and delicious activity for the summer months. Strawberry ice cream is a great choice when sweet, red strawberries are in peak season
Strawberry Cake made with a homemade strawberry reduction is pure bliss. It's moist, tender, and the most beautiful shade of pink!
Strawberry jam is one of the most common fruit extract or fruit preserve used globally for breakfast. It comes in handy whenever we want to have a quick breakfast or brunch.