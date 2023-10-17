Lifestyle

7 yoga practices for Navratri wellness

Here are 7 yoga poses to maintain mental and physical well-being as well as enhance spiritual connection during Navratri.

Image credits: Getty

Suryanamaskar

The Sun Salutation is a series of yoga postures that not only provide a complete physical workout but also increase your energy levels and help you stay active during the day.

Image credits: Getty

Padmasana (Lotus Pose)

Sitting in a cross-legged position with eyes closed, while hand resting in mudra position over knees. This pose is best for meditation. It helps bring mental clarity.

Image credits: Getty

Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand)

The pose helps in increasing blood circulation, stimulating thyroid gland and reducing stress. Doing this pose will enhance flexibility, balance as well as bring mental clarity.

Image credits: Getty

Pranayam

Pranayam involves breathing exercises like Anulom Vilom and Kapalbharti which helps to cleanse the body and enhance focus. 

Image credits: Getty

Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

The Bow Pose increases flexibility and strength in your back and core muscles. It's a great pose for channeling energy and vitality.

Image credits: Getty

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

In this asana, you use your back muscles to lift your chest, head, and shoulders off the ground. This pose, allow you to connect with your emotions and the divine feminine energy.

Image credits: Getty

Nadi Shodhana (Alternate Nostril Breathing)

In this breathing exercise, one inhales from one nostril, holds the breath for some time and exhales from other. It balances the left and right hemispheres of the brain. 

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One