Lifestyle

6 things parents should never tell their children

Image credits: Getty

'You are worthless or stupid'

Negative and demeaning statements can seriously damage a child's self-esteem. Avoid making derogatory comments about their intelligence, abilities, or worth.

Image credits: Getty

'I wish you were more like [Someone Else]'

Comparing a child to their siblings or other children can foster feelings of inadequacy and jealousy. It's important to celebrate each child's uniqueness.

Image credits: Getty

'We can't afford that'

While it's essential to teach financial responsibility, telling a child that you can't afford something they desire without further context may create fear or anxiety about money.

Image credits: Getty

'You are such a disappointment'

Expressing disappointment in your child can lead to feelings of shame and guilt. Instead, encourage positive behavior and offer constructive criticism when necessary.

Image credits: Getty

'You are the reason for our problems'

Blaming a child for family issues or conflicts can be emotionally damaging. Children should not be burdened with adult problems or made to feel responsible for them.

Image credits: Getty

'I don't love you'

Never use love as a bargaining tool or threat. Children need to feel loved unconditionally and assured that their love is unwavering. 

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One