6 things parents should never tell their children

Negative and demeaning statements can seriously damage a child's self-esteem. Avoid making derogatory comments about their intelligence, abilities, or worth.
Comparing a child to their siblings or other children can foster feelings of inadequacy and jealousy. It's important to celebrate each child's uniqueness.
While it's essential to teach financial responsibility, telling a child that you can't afford something they desire without further context may create fear or anxiety about money.
Expressing disappointment in your child can lead to feelings of shame and guilt. Instead, encourage positive behavior and offer constructive criticism when necessary.
Blaming a child for family issues or conflicts can be emotionally damaging. Children should not be burdened with adult problems or made to feel responsible for them.
Never use love as a bargaining tool or threat. Children need to feel loved unconditionally and assured that their love is unwavering.