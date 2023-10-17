Garba tonight? From attire to accessories, 7 ways to ace your look

Lifestyle
For women, the Chaniya Choli and for men, the Kurta and dhoti are the go-to outfits. Vibrant colors and intricate designs are preferred.
Accessories like bangles, jhumkas, and necklaces add a touch of glamour. For men, turbans or Kediyu can be adorned for a complete look.
Given that you'll be dancing for hours, opt for comfortable footwear like mojdis or juttis that complement your outfit.
You can't participate in Garba without Dandiya sticks. These colorful wooden sticks are used during the dance, so make sure you have a pair.
A light makeup look with bold eye makeup and bright lipstick is perfect for Garba night. Don't forget to use waterproof products.
A long-lasting, pleasant fragrance is vital as you'll be dancing in close proximity. Choose a perfume that complements your attire.
Your phone will be essential for capturing memories and coordinating with friends. Ensure it's fully charged or carry a portable charger.