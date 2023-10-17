Lifestyle
Bananas, chopped walnuts, yogurt, cup milk or milk substitute, jaggery or sugar, cardamom powder, saffron strands (optional), rock salt, vanilla extract (optional).
Peel and slice the ripe bananas. Chop the walnuts into smaller pieces for easy blending.
In a blender, add the sliced bananas, yogurt (or yogurt substitute), and milk (or milk substitute). Blend until the mixture becomes smooth and creamy.
Add the powdered jaggery, cardamom powder, and a pinch of saffron strands. If you prefer a touch of vanilla flavor, add 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract. This is optional.
Blend all the ingredients once more until they are well combined.
Finally, add the chopped walnuts into the smoothie and pulse for a few seconds to incorporate them evenly.
Pour the smoothie into glasses and refrigerate for a short while to chill. Serve your nutritious Banana Walnut Smoothie cold as a refreshing and filling Navratri drink.