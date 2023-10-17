Lifestyle

Navratri 2023: Banana Walnut smoothie recipe you'll love

Image credits: Pexels

Ingredients:

Bananas, chopped walnuts, yogurt, cup milk or milk substitute, jaggery or sugar, cardamom powder, saffron strands (optional), rock salt, vanilla extract (optional).

1. Prepare the Ingredients:

Peel and slice the ripe bananas. Chop the walnuts into smaller pieces for easy blending.

2. Blend the Bananas:

In a blender, add the sliced bananas, yogurt (or yogurt substitute), and milk (or milk substitute). Blend until the mixture becomes smooth and creamy.

3. Add the Flavors:

Add the powdered jaggery, cardamom powder, and a pinch of saffron strands. If you prefer a touch of vanilla flavor, add 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract. This is optional.

4. Blend Again:

Blend all the ingredients once more until they are well combined.

5. Add the Walnuts:

Finally, add the chopped walnuts into the smoothie and pulse for a few seconds to incorporate them evenly.

6. Chill and Serve:

Pour the smoothie into glasses and refrigerate for a short while to chill. Serve your nutritious Banana Walnut Smoothie cold as a refreshing and filling Navratri drink.

