Lifestyle
Fans are smitten with every act of Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She is as fashionable as she is a good actress. In such a situation, we have brought her jewelry collection for you.
If you want thick earrings, you need Samantha-style Chandbalis. These look great on lehengas and sarees. It costs 200–300 rupees.
The market will have many designer earrings. You should try flowery earrings if you like them. These combine well for an attractive look.
Be like Samantha and wear a pearl choker necklace with earrings. These match lehenga and saree well. This type of choker costs up to Rs 500.
Like Samantha, you may wear traditional earrings with a plain saree. These are hefty, so don't wear a necklace or they'll ruin the effect.
Young girls love bold jewellery. You may add a western touch to the ethnic outfit by carrying it. These necklaces also look better with simple earrings.
You will find more than one designer earrings in the market. Samantha is wearing metallic work earrings which are enhancing the look. You can also take inspiration from it.